Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $770,000 Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.93%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.