Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 298 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE MMI traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

