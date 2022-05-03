Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 5,344 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,339,000 after purchasing an additional 877,888 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 574,780 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,308,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,092,000 after acquiring an additional 477,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ePlus by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,610. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

