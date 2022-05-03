Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 16,729 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,774. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $45.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

