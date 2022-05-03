Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 6,948 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after buying an additional 945,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $154,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,557,000 after purchasing an additional 256,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,338. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.