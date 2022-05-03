Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $296,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average is $235.64.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

