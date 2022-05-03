MAS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,431 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,633. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

