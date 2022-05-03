MAS Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,807 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,872,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538,172. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

