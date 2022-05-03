MAS Advisors LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises about 2.7% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MAS Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.