MAS Advisors LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.94. The stock had a trading volume of 539,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

