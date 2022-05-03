MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.70.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.75. 669,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

