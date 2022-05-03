Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $357.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $360.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.76.

NYSE MA opened at $359.04 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.61 and a 200-day moving average of $353.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $350.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,741 shares of company stock worth $176,434,165. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

