Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

