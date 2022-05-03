Matthew Oristano Purchases 15,000 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Oristano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,448 shares in the company, valued at $535,680.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 132,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 19.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.41%. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spok by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Spok by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

