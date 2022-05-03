Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,812 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 267.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of XPEL worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in XPEL by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in XPEL by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,186,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,062,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,658,870 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPEL traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. 141,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

