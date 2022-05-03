Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 4,503 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

