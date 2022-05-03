Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $30,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.93. 257,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,402. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $488.17 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.29 and a 200 day moving average of $652.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.