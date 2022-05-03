Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.11 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,171,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,949,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,481,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after buying an additional 518,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 7,716,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,420,783. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

