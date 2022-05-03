Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,460 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.35. 1,432,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average of $162.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

