Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 107.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $346,028.95 and approximately $8.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 74.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.66 or 0.99957027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232811 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00099288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00147475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00272977 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004024 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.