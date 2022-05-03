Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $162.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.70.

CFR stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

