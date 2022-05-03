Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 1,002,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,282.8 days.

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

