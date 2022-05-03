Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 1,002,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,282.8 days.
Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
