McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

