MDxHealth SA’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 3rd

MDxHealth’s (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 3rd. MDxHealth had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $45,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDXH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDXH stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.