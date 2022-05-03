MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 111,624 shares.The stock last traded at $13.44 and had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The stock has a market cap of $819.17 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 455,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 27.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

