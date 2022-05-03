MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 110,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MDWD stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 259,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,099. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.22.
MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis dropped their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
