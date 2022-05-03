Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Price Target Cut to €67.00

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Melexis in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $106.85 on Friday. Melexis has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

