Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($8.84) to €8.50 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SMIZF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

