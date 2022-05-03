Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 254,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

