Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is AXS Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1,964.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 128,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.11. The stock had a trading volume of 818,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

