Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.99. 910,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $574.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

