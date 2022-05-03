Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Update

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MTAL remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,731. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,725,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

