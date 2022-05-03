Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 988,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.71. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $50.19.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
