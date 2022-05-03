Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 988,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.71. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.