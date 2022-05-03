Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,359,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 26,392,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 571.1 days.

MYBUF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

