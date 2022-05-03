MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFA stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 576,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

