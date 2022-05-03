MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

