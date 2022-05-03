MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.99.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,839,000 after buying an additional 144,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 168,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.