Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micro Focus International by 77.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 944,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,993. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

