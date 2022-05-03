MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $624.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $624.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $55,352,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $10.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.40. The company had a trading volume of 473,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,518. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.01 and its 200 day moving average is $531.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

