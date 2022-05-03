Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.73. 542,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,279. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.99 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

