Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.21. The company had a trading volume of 274,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.55 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.