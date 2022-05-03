Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 25 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $62,943,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.48 on Tuesday, hitting $435.96. The company had a trading volume of 912,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.62 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

