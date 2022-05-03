Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 925 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded up $3.89 on Tuesday, hitting $232.54. 3,027,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average is $230.13. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

