Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 307,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,335. The company has a market cap of $21.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.