Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.91 Million

Analysts expect Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) to post $10.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.22 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year sales of $61.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.18 million to $61.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.21 million, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $81.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

UTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTRS. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $10,574,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

