Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.
Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.38. 765,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.48. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $195.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
