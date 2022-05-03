Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Update

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ MIRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 11,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
