Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives $305.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF remained flat at $$3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

