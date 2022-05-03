Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Down 1.9%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.76. 1,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

About Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.