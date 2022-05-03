Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 12,451 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $48,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

KLA stock opened at $326.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

